Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo (L) of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (R) of Mercedes AMG GP talk during a press conference ahead of the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing looks on during a press conference ahead of the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo of team Red Bull attends the first official driver's press conference ahead of the Formula 1 2018 Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, 22 March 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo on Thursday said he was hopeful that his Red Bull team would buck the trend and start the season competitively.

Ricciardo, who retired from last season's opening Grand Prix at Albert Park after just 25 laps, was confident the team's winter preparations would hold them in good stead for the coming season.