FC Nantes' Emiliano Sala in action during the soccer ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain and FC Nantes in Paris, France, 18 November 2017. (Francia) EFE-EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Residents of the small agricultural town in northeastern Argentina where footballer Emiliano Sala grew up gathered for prayers Tuesday after learning that he was one of two people aboard an aircraft that went missing over the English Channel.

Daniel Ribero, president of local soccer club San Martin de Progreso, where Sala played as boy, told EFE that the day held "a lot of uncertainty" for residents of Progreso.