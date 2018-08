Olimpia's Ever Alvarado (C) in action against Motagua in the Honduran league semifinals match played on May 6, 2018, at National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. EPA-EFE FILE/Gustavo Amador

Argentine defender Esteban Espindola has signed with Olimpia, the Tegucigalpa-based Honduran league club said.

The 26-year-old Espindola told reporters on arrival at Tegucigalpa's Toncontin International Airport on Tuesday that he hoped to "adapt quickly to Honduran soccer" and "to be a key player for Olimpia."