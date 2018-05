Marathon's Allan Banegas (L) vies for the ball with Motagua's Hector Castellanos (R) during the final of the Clausura Soccer Championships, at the Yankel Rosenthal stadium, in Honduras, on May 19, 2018. Marathon defeated Motagua 5-4. EFE-EPA/Jose Valle

Carlos Tabora, who is temporarily heading the Honduran national soccer team, has assembled 21 players to go up against South Korea and El Salvador in friendly matches on May 28 and June 2.

The roster compiled by Tabora on Saturday includes 16 players from local teams and five who are playing on teams abroad.