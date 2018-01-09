Honduran national soccer team defender Juan Carlos Garcia attends a press conference during the FIFA World Cup 2014 at the Arena Amazonia in Manaus, Brazil, June 24, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Juan Carlos Garcia, a member of the Honduran squad that competed in the 2014 World Cup, died after a battle with leukemia, the country's soccer federation said Tuesday. He was 29.

He passed away Monday night at Tegucigalpa's Teaching Hospital.