The Honduran national team in training November 09 2017 at the Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula (Honduras). EPA- EFE FILE/José Valle

Honduras will play a friendly against the United Arab Emirates in Barcelona, Spain, on Oct. 11 and another against Chile on Nov. 14, the Honduran National Autonomous Soccer Federation said.

The match against Chile may take place in Santiago, the federation's administrative director, Gerardo Ramos, said Tuesday.