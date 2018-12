Motagua's Matias Galvaliz (L) vies for the ball with Olimpia's Ever Alvarado (R) for the final of the Honduran final, at the National Stadium, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 16 December 2018. EPA-EFE/ Gustavo Amador

Motagua's Matias Galvaliz (L) vies for the ball with Olimpia's Jerry Bengston (R) for the final of the Honduran final, at the National Stadium, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 16 December 2018. EPA- EFE/ Gustavo Amador

Motagua's players celebrate after defeating Olimpia in the final of the Honduran soccer championship, at the National Stadium, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 16 December 2018. EPA-EFE/ Gustavo Amador

Motagua is the new champion of the Honduran soccer league, winning the Apertura tournament over Olimpia on aggregate points.

Olimpia beat Motagua 1-0 on Sunday in the second leg of the championship series, but the losing side still came away with the title.