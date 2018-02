Spain's Carolina Marin celebrates a point during her women's singles match against China's Gao Fangjie at the Yonex India Open Super series 2018 badminton tournament in New Delhi, India, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Spain, led by Olympic champion Carolina Marin, has high expectations for its women's shuttlers heading into the 2018 European Men's and Women's Team Championships in Kazan, Russia, this week.

Spain is the No. 2 seed among the women's teams competing in the championships, which start on Tuesday.