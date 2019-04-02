The combined efforts of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell and point guard Ricky Rubio, along with center Rudy Gobert, were key in helping the Utah Jazz secure a 111-102 win over the Charlotte Hornets despite the 47 points scored by the latter's star point guard, Kemba Walker.
Mitchell scored 23 points, Rubio got 20 and Gobert dominated the paint and finished with a double-double of 18 points and 18 rebounds, his 62nd so far this season, leaving him in as the league's second-best when it comes to that category this year.