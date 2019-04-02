The Charlotte Hornets' Willy Hernangomez (L) shoots in front of the Utah Jazz' Raul Neto (R) while facing off at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, USA, Apr. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/GEORGE FREY

The Utah Jazz' center Ricky Rubio (R) in action before the Charlotte Hornets' Devonte' Graham (C) while facing off at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, USA, Apr 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/GEORGE FREY The Utah Ricky Rubio (d) de Utah Jazz avanza frente a Devonte' Graham de Charlotte Hornets (c) en un juego de la NBA entre Utah Jazz y Charlotte Hornets en el Vivint Smart Home Arena en Salt Lake City, Utah (Estados Unidos). EFE/ George Frey

The Utah Jazz' Donovan Mitchell (R) jumps in an attempt to block the Charlotte Hornets' Dwayne Bacon (L) while facing off at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, USA, Apr. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/GEORGE FREY

The Utah Jazz' center Ricky Rubio (C) in action between the Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker (R) and Willy Hernangomez (L) while facing off at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, USA, Apr 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/GEORGE FREY

The combined efforts of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell and point guard Ricky Rubio, along with center Rudy Gobert, were key in helping the Utah Jazz secure a 111-102 win over the Charlotte Hornets despite the 47 points scored by the latter's star point guard, Kemba Walker.

Mitchell scored 23 points, Rubio got 20 and Gobert dominated the paint and finished with a double-double of 18 points and 18 rebounds, his 62nd so far this season, leaving him in as the league's second-best when it comes to that category this year.