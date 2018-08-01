Members of Colombian national soccer team celebrate after winning the gold medal in the soccer event during the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games 2018 in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

