Hosts Colombia on Tuesday won the soccer gold medal at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games, beating Venezuela 2-1 in the final at the Romelio Martinez Stadium in Barranquilla.
Honduras won the bronze-medal match after crushing Haiti 3-0.
Members of Colombian national soccer team celebrate after winning the gold medal in the soccer event during the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games 2018 in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO
Members of Colombian national soccer team listen to the national anthem after winning the gold medal in the soccer event during the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games 2018 in Barranquilla, Colombia, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO
