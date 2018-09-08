Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (L) of Cuba celebrates a put out with relief pitcher Hector Rondon (R) of Venezuela during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Sep. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Houston Astros pinch hitter Tony Kemp hits a two run double during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Sep. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Ryan Braiser pitches during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Sep. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Houston Astros' pitch hitter Tony Kemp's two runs batted in helped the Astros achieve a 6-3 win against the Boston Red Sox.

In the seventh inning Kemp's double in the left field was two of the six points of the ninth inning.