Houston Astros' pitch hitter Tony Kemp's two runs batted in helped the Astros achieve a 6-3 win against the Boston Red Sox.
In the seventh inning Kemp's double in the left field was two of the six points of the ninth inning.
Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Ryan Braiser pitches during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Sep. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
Houston Astros pinch hitter Tony Kemp hits a two run double during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Sep. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (L) of Cuba celebrates a put out with relief pitcher Hector Rondon (R) of Venezuela during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Sep. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
