The Houston Dynamo's Alberth Elis (left) in action during the 2018 MLS All-Star Game on Aug. 1, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Elis set up one goal in the Dynamo's 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union in the Sept. 26, 2018, final of the US Open Cup, American soccer's annual knockout cup tournament. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser

Colombian forward Mauro Manotas scored a brace to lead the Houston Dynamo to a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Union in the final of the US Open Cup, American soccer's annual knockout cup tournament.

With the victory, the Dynamo captured their first title in the United States' oldest ongoing soccer competition and secured a berth in the 2019 CONCACAF Champions League.