Houston Rockets guard James Harden's MVP candidacy became stronger with the 41 points he scored in his team's 126-121 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals on Saturday.

It was the first victory for the Rockets in the series, which the Warriors lead 2-1.