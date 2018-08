Lance Stephenson (L) of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on as Bruno Caboclo (R) of the Toronto Raptors prepares to shoot during a NBA basketball match between Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Oct. 4, 2015. EPA-EFE/BOB FRID CORBIS OUT

Houston Rockets have signed Brazilian free agent Bruno Caboclo, the franchise's general manager Daryl Morey announced Monday.

Caboclo, 22, who was the number 20 overall pick by the Toronto Raptors in the 2014 NBA Draft, was tipped by many experts to become the next Kevin Durant, although he has yet to fulfill that potential.