Los Angeles Clippers player Austin Rivers (L) goes to the basket against Dallas Mavericks player Salah Mejri (R) of Tunisia in the first half of their NBA basketball game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, Dec. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

Los Angeles Clippers Austin Rivers (L) and DeAndre Jordan (R) chase a loose ball as Los Angeles Lakers Brook Lopez (R, front) looks on in first half action of their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PAUL BUCK SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Washington Wizards guard Austin Rivers (L) in action against Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Washington Wizards at the CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Houston Rockets officially confirmed Monday the signing of free agent guard Austin Rivers for the remainder of the NBA’s season.

“Rivers (6-4, 200) was originally the 10th overall pick by New Orleans in the 2012 NBA Draft following his freshman season at Duke,” the Rockets said on its website.