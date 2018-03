German women's international soccer coach Steffi Jones speaks during a press conference in Chemnitz, Germany, on Nov. 28, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/HENDRIK SCHMIDT

Germany coach Horst Hrubesch (L) gestures during the men's Gold Medal match between Brazil and Germany of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games soccer tournament at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 20, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEJANDRO ERNESTO

Former Germany international Horst Hrubesch is stepping in as interim head coach of the women's national team after the dismissal of coach Steffi Jones, the German soccer association (DFB) announced Tuesday.

Hrubesch, a former Germany forward in the 1980s, led the men's under-21 Olympic team to a silver medal at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.