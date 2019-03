Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan in action against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action against Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan during their women's singles match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Su-Wei Hsieh (L) of Taiwan reacts to her win against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Denmark's 13th seed and former world number one, Caroline Wozniacki, was stunned by Taiwan's 27th seed Su-Wei Hsieh, who advanced to the Miami Open quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-7 (0) 6-2 win on Monday.

Hsieh, 33, who had defeated reigning world number one Naomi Osaka of Japan in the previous round, will be making her first ever appearance in the last eight of a "Premier Mandatory" WTA tournament.