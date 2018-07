Romanian world No. 1 Simona Halep hits a forehand during her Wimbledon third-round match against Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan hits a backhand during her Wimbledon third-round match against Romanian world No. 1 Simona Halep at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan celebrates her win over Simona Halep of Romania in their Wimbledon third-round match at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan, world No. 48, earned the biggest win of her singles career on Saturday after upsetting world No. 1 Simona Halep of Romania 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in Wimbledon's third round.

Hsieh's come-from-behind win leaves Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, world No. 8, as the last Top 10 player still left in the tournament.