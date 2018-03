Sport Huancayo's Alfredo Rojas (R) vies for the ball with Union Española's Israel Poblete (L) during a Copa Sudameriana soccer match between Sport Huancayo of Peru and Union Española of Chile at Huancayo Stadium in Huancayo, Peru, on March 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Union Española's Fernando Cornejo (2-R) in action during the Copa Sudameriana soccer match between Sport Huancayo of Peru and Union Española of Chile at Huancayo Stadium in Huancayo, Peru, on March 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Sport Huancayo's Marcio Valverde (R) celebrates after scoring during the Copa Sudameriana soccer match between Sport Huancayo of Peru and Union Espanola of Chile at Huancayo Stadium in Huancayo, Peru, on March 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Peruvian club Sport Huancayo trounced Chilean side Union Española 3-0 in a Copa Sudamericana match played at an altitude of 3,200 meters (10,490 feet), a result that gave it a win on aggregate by the same score and a berth in the second stage of South America's secondary club tournament.

The teams squared off in the second leg of their first-stage match-up in this highland city on Thursday night, three weeks after playing to a scoreless draw in Independencia, Chile, in the first leg.