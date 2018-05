Manchester City's Fernandinho (L) in action against Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (C) in action against Huddersfield Town's Steve Mounie (R) and Florent Hadergjonaj during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester City, the 2017-2018 Premier League champion, was held to a 0-0 draw against Huddersfield, which has yet to secure a spot in the top English league's next season.

Man City has two more league games to go to break the Premier League record for the most wins in a single season, set by Chelsea at 30.