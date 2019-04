FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele (L) in action against SD Huesca's David Ferreiro (R) during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between SD Huesca and FC Barcelona at the El Alcoraz stadium in Huesca, Aragon, northern Spain, April 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/ELENA MUNOZ

FC Barcelona's midfielder Moussa Wague (R) in action against SD Huesca's defender Javier Galan (L) during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between SD Huesca and FC Barcelona at the El Alcoraz stadium in Huesca, Aragon, northern Spain, April 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER BLASCO

FC Barcelona's midfielder Arturo Vidal (R) in action against SD Huesca's midfielder 'Chimy' Avila (L) during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between SD Huesca and FC Barcelona at the El Alcoraz stadium in Huesca, Aragon, northern Spain, April 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER BLASCO

Huesca held first-place FC Barcelona to a scoreless draw on Saturday, earning a rare moral victory in an otherwise disappointing season.

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde opened the door for Huesca by resting practically all of his regular starters with the second leg of his team's Champions League quarter-final clash against Manchester United looming on Tuesday.