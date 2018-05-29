SD Huesca fans celebrate after the team went up to the Spanish soccer First Division, for the first time in their history, in the streets of Huesca, northeastern Spain, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAVIER BROTO

Huesca soccer club on Tuesday appointed Leo Franco to be its new head coach as the tiny team from northeastern Spain prepares for life in the country's top flight, to which it was promoted for the first time in the club's history after an emphatic season in the second division.

The Argentine former goalkeeper for Independiente, Atletico Madrid and Huesca is to take the reins from Rubi, who steered the team from Aragon into second place, guaranteeing an automatic promotion, though the club, which has a stadium capacity of just 5,500, could still win the championship with one game left to go away to Oviedo on Saturday.