Huesca midfielder Cristian Rivera (l.) is congratulated by Akapo after scoring against Levante on Nov. 24, 2018, in a game that ended in a 2-2 tie and extended Huesca's number of matches without a win to 12. EFE-EPA/Javier Blasco

Huesca midfielder Musto (r.) vies for the ball against Levante forward Jason (l.) in a game on Nov. 24, 2018, that ended in a 2-2 tie and extended Huesca's number of matches without a win to 12. EFE-EPA/Javier Blasco

Huesca midfielder Cristian Rivera (l.) vies for the ball against Levante defender Tono Garcia (r.) in a game on Nov. 24, 2018, that ended in a 2-2 tie and extended Huesca's number of matches without a win to 12. EFE-EPA/Javier Blasco

Like all the visiting teams that have preceded it this season at El Alcoraz Stadium, Levante came away with a positive result (2-2) and prolonged Huesca's streak of 12 straight matches without a win.

After a goal by Huesca's David Ferreiro at minute 18 was annulled for out of play, teammate Christian Rivera soon afterwards stopped a fine pass from "Cucho" Hernandez with his chest, and without letting it hit the ground, drilled it into the net to take a 1-0 lead at minute 23.