Huesca players celebrate a goal against Athletic Club during a La Liga match on Monday, Aug. 27, at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain. EFE-EPA/Miguel Tona

Athletic Club goalkeeper Unai Simon punches the ball away as Huesca's Gonzalo Melero (in white) hovers nearby during a La Liga match on Monday, Aug. 27, at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain. EFE-EPA/Miguel Tona

Athletic's Oscar de Marcos (L) vies for the ball with Huesca's Cucho Hernandez during a La Liga match on Monday, Aug. 27, at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain. EFE-EPA/Miguel Tona

Chimy Avila's dramatic goal in the 86th minute gave visiting Huesca a 2-2 draw here Monday against Athletic Club to wrap up the second week of action in La Liga.

After an opening 45 minutes that produced chances but no scoring, the nearly 37,000 spectators at Bilbao's San Mames stadium were treated to a four-goal second half.