Zabivaka, the official mascot of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, appears during a group stage match between Switzerland and Costa Rica on June 27, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. EPA-EFE/File/FRANCK ROBICHON

A nearly two-meter tall statue of the 2018 FIFA World Cup's official mascot, Zabivaka the wolf, was stolen in St. Petersburg during the run-up to the final match, which France won 4-2 against Croatia, local authorities announced Monday.

The friendly, goggle-wearing wolf statue was worth around 348,000 rubles (nearly $5,600), and disappeared sometime between July 13 and 15 from its home in northwest St. Petersburg, authorities added.