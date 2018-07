Adriel La O Garcia, from Cuba, competes in the Men's 77 kg weightlifting competition at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Hugo Fernando Montes, from Colombia, competes in the Men's 77 kg weightlifting competition at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, July 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Colombian weightlifter Hugo Fernando Montes and Adriel La O García, from Cuba, won gold Sunday in the snatch and clean and jerk at the Men's 77kg competition in the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games taking place in Barranquilla, Colombia.

In the snatch, the Colombian lifted 160 kilos to win gold, just one kilo more than Adriel La O, while Oscar Valdizon, from Guatemala, lifted 132 kilos.