efe-epaMadrid

FIFA and Qatar 2022 have committed to developing human capital and safeguarding workers' rights, as well as introducing environmental and innovative solutions at the football world cup that will be held in an Arab country for the first time.

Both organizations announced on Tuesday the first joint sustainability strategy for the world cup, which includes three other commitments to offer an inclusive tournament, catalyze economic development and be a benchmark for good governance and ethical business practices. EFE-EPA