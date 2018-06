Fans of Brazil's national team greet the squad upon its arrival on 20 June 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia, where the Selecao will take on Costa Rica in World Cup Group E action on 22 June. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Brazilian national team superstar Neymar Jr. and his teammates arrive on 20 June 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia, where the Selecao will take on Costa Rica in World Cup Group E action on 22 June. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Brazilian national team players are greeted by fans upon their arrival on 20 June 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia, where the Selecao will take on Costa Rica in World Cup Group E action on 22 June. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Roughly 300 Brazilian fans were on hand to welcome the national squad upon its arrival late Wednesday at a downtown hotel in Saint Petersburg, where the Selecao will take on Costa Rica in their second World Cup Group E match.

The group of fans were waiting behind a security perimeter when Brazil's squad arrived at around 11.45 pm at the back entrance to their hotel on Nevsky Prospekt.