Japan's national soccer team captain Makoto Hasebe (L) speaks during a news conference with head coach Akira Nishino (R) after the team returned to home following the FIFA World Cup Russia, at New Tokyo International Airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO ARCHIVE/JAPAN OUT

Japanese fans welcome members of Japan's soccer national team after the team returned to home following the FIFA World Cup Russia, at New Tokyo International Airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

Japan's national football team was greeted by hundreds of fans on Thursday after their arrival in the Japanese capital following their exit from the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Following a last minute 3-2 defeat against Belgium on Monday, the Samurai Blue arrived at Tokyo's Narita Airport, where a throng of supporters and media had gathered to welcome them after their ultimately unsuccessful World Cup campaign.