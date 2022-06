Germany's Joshua Kimmich (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Italy during the UEFA Nations League match at Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, on 4 June 2022. EFE/EPA/SERENA CAMPANINI

Italy's Lorenzo Pellegrini (No. 10) scores against Germany during the UEFA Nations League match at Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, on 4 June 2022. EFE/EPA/SERENA CAMPANINI

England attackers (in white) battle Hungary defenders in front of the Central European side's goal during the UEFA Nations League match at Puskas Arena in Budapest on 4 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Szilard Koszticsak HUNGARY OUT

Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai (C) celebrates after converting a penalty againt England during the UEFA Nations League match at Puskas Arena in Budapest on 4 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Szilard Koszticsak HUNGARY OUT

Hungary grabbed the top spot in the Nations League "group of death" Saturday thanks to a historic 1-0 victory over England and a 1-1 draw between Germany and Italy.

The Three Lions came into the match at Puskas Arena in Budapest with just one loss in their previous 22 matches - to Italy in last summer's Euro 2020 final - and 60 years removed from England's last defeat at the hands of Hungary.