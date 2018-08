Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary wins the Men's 25km Open Water Swimming race at the Glasgow 2018 European Open Water Swimming Championships at Loch Lomond in Balloch, Britain, on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary in action during the Men's 25km Open Water Swimming race at the Glasgow 2018 European Open Water Swimming Championships at Loch Lomond in Balloch, Britain, on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Hungarian swimmer Kristof Rasovszky earned his second open water gold medal at the 2018 European Championships, as he snatched the men's 25km (15.5mi) on Sunday with a one-second advantage.

Having won the 5km gold and the 10km silver at the tournament held in Glasgow, Rasovszky, 21, recorded a time of four hours, 57 minutes and 53.5 seconds at the Scottish Loch Lomond.