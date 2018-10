Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy (L) celebrates with Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig (R) of Cuba after hitting a three-run home run off a pitch by Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz during the second inning of game one of the MLB National League Division Series playoffs game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Joc Pederson celebrates after hitting a solo home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz during the first inning of game one the MLB National League Division Series playoffs game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu of South Korea follows through with a pitch during the first inning of game one the MLB National League Division Series playoffs game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Opener Hyun-Jin Ryu completed seven dominant innings and first baseman Max Muncy hit a 3-run homer early in the game as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 6-0 in Game 1 of Major League Baseball National League Division Series Thursday.

Ryu allowed four singles, eight strike outs and gave up no walks as LA began the playoffs emphatically.