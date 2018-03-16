Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in action against Venus Williams of USA during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro said on Thursday that she could only put up minimal resistance to Venus Williams in their quarterfinal match at the Indian Wells tennis tournament.

Suarez lost in straight sets - 3-6, 2-6 - to Williams on Thursday.