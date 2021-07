Silver medalists team USA: Grace Mc Callum, Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles of the USA celebrate on the podium during a victory ceremony of the Women's Team final during the Artistic Gymnastics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2021. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Simone Biles of the USA performs on the Vault during the Women's Team final during the Artistic Gymnastics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2021. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Simone Biles of the USA looks on before competing on the Uneven Bars during the Women's Qualification of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Artistic Gymnastics events at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, 25 July 2021. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

American gymnast Simone Biles has thanked supporters after she announced her withdrawal from two Tokyo Olympics events to protect her mental health.

Biles pulled out of the women's team final on Tuesday after the first rotation, with her team going on to claim silver, as well as the all-round competition, which she won in Rio in 2016.