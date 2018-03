Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina (R) shakes hands with Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) after he defeated Federer in their finals match the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina poses with the trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament men's final match at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Juan Martin del Potro, who Sunday became champion of the 2018 Indian Wells Masters, said he never imagined such a victorious comeback after undergoing a series of operations on his career-threatening left-wrist injuries.

"It was worth all that sacrifice," the Argentine tennis player told EFE, adding "but I never imagined living all this."