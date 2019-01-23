RUSSIA SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP 2018:Samara (Russian Federation), 02/07/2018.- Neymar (R) of Brazil in action against Carlos Salcedo (L) of Mexico during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Mexico in Samara, Russia, 02 July 2018. EFE-EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Defender Carlos Salcedo, who was on the Mexican national team that competed at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, said he signed with the Liga MX's Tigres UANL to make the media focus on his on-field performance and forget about his private life.

"I have several reasons to come back. First, I want the press to focus on my actions on the field. In Germany, they talked about my private life when I was Copa champion. I want to leave all of it behind. Also, Tigres has been kind, and it's time for me to return to my country," Salcedo said in a press conference on Tuesday.