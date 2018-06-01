Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James goes to the basket against the Golden State Warriors in second half of game one of the NBA Finals basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/KYLE TERADA / USA TODAY SPORTS / POOL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (C) reacts after a no call against the Golden State Warriors during overtime against the Cleveland Cavaliers of game one of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONICA M. DAVEY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

A frustrated LeBron James said Thursday at a press conference that he thought everyone in his team was aware of the score during the last few seconds of the fourth quarter, in the first of the best of seven NBA finals between Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

His statement was in allusion to an unfortunate action by his teammate J.R. Smith that led to the game getting stretched to overtime, during which his team lost 124-114 after the game was tied 107-107 at the end of the fourth quarter.