A frustrated LeBron James said Thursday at a press conference that he thought everyone in his team was aware of the score during the last few seconds of the fourth quarter, in the first of the best of seven NBA finals between Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.
His statement was in allusion to an unfortunate action by his teammate J.R. Smith that led to the game getting stretched to overtime, during which his team lost 124-114 after the game was tied 107-107 at the end of the fourth quarter.