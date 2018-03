Silver medalist Kimberly Williams of Jamaica, gold medalist Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela and bronze medalist Ana Peleteiro of Spain pose after the women's triple jump of the IAAF Athletics World Indoor Championships at Arena Birmingham, Britain, Mar 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/GERRY PENNY

The International Association of Athletics Federations on Thursday marked the International Women's Day by issuing a statement that included a photo of the women's triple jump podium of the IAAF Athletics World Indoor Championships at Arena Birmingham, Britain.

The photo that IAAF published includes the gold medalist Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela, silver medalist Kimberly Williams of Jamaica and bronze medalist Ana Peleteiro of Spain.