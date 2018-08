Nicholas Bett of Kenya celebrates on the podium after winning the gold medal in the men's 400m Hurdles final during the Beijing 2015 IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium, also known as Bird's Nest, in Beijing, China, Aug. 26, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

The International Association of Athletics Federation expressed grief Wednesday over the death of Kenyan athlete Nicholas Bett in a car accident.

In 2018, Bett had a season's best record of 48.88, and reached the 400-meter hurdles finals at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, as well as the African Championships in Asaba.