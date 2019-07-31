Caster Semenya of South Africa competes in the women's 800m race during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting in Doha, Qatar, May 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

The International Association of Athletics Federations on Wednesday said it was satisfied with the decision from the Swiss Federal Court to revoke its order concerning the regulations on hyperandrogenism that had allowed South African athlete Caster Semenya to compete provisionally without lowering her testosterone levels.

"The IAAF welcomes the Swiss Federal Tribunal's decision today to revoke its Super-Provisional Order of 31 May 2019 after hearing the IAAF's arguments," IAAF said in a statement.