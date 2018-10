Marc Marquez of Spain for Repsol Honda Team ahead of Karel Abraham of the Czech Republic for Angel Nieto team on turn 10 of the second practice session at the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2018 on Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cal Crutchlow of Britain for LCR Honda Castrol ahead of Takaaki Nakagami of Japan for LCR Honda Idemitsu on turn 10 of the second practice session at the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2018 on Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Andrea Iannone of Italy for Team Suzuki Ecstar in action on turn seven in the first MotoGP practice session at the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2018 on Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Andrea Iannone of Italy for Team Suzuki Ecstar in action on turn 10 of the second practice session at the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2018 on Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Italy's Andrea Iannone (Suzuki GSX RR), South Africa's Brad Binder (KTM) and Spain's Aron Canet (Honda) claimed the lead in their respective categories after the Free Practice 2 sessions for the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Phillip Island circuit on Friday.

Iannone turned in a blistering time of 1'29.131 to bag the top MotoGP Free Practice 2 spot, followed by compatriot Danilo Petrucci (Ducati, 1'29.291) and Spain's Maverick Vinales (Yamaha, 1'29.354).