Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Sweden on the pitch prior to the Galaxy's game against Los Angeles Football Club at StubHub Center in Carson, California, USA March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE file/PAUL BUCK

The Swedish soccer federation on Thursday confirmed that forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who had retired from international competition, is to miss the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Media outlets have been speculating on the LA Galaxy forward's potential return to international play, especially after his statements sounded like a return was imminent.