Inter's Mauro Icardi (L) scores during the Italian Serie A soccer match between UC Sampdoria and FC Inter at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA

Inter's Marcelo Brozovic (L) vies for the ball with Sampdoria's Vasco Regini during the Italian Serie A soccer match between UC Sampdoria and FC Inter at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA

Inter's Mauro Icardi celebrates scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between UC Sampdoria and FC Inter at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA

Argentine forward Mauro Icardi scored his 100th Serie A goal on Sunday, then went on to score three more as he led Inter Milan's 5-0 rout of Sampdoria in the 29th week of the Italian league.

After finding the back of the net four times on Sunday, Icardi now has 103 Serie A goals to his name.