Ice swimmer Johannes reacts after he swam in a filled up water kettle in an ice cave inside the Natural Ice Palace, with a height of 3,250 meters (10,663 feet) above sea level, at Hintertux Glacier near Hintertux, some 480 kilometers (298 miles) west of Vienna, Austria, 29 July 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Ice swimmer Josef (L) and Rene (R) on their way through the newly discovered "Ice Cathedral" to swim in a filled up water kettle in an ice cave inside the Natural Ice Palace, with a height of 3,250 meters (10,663 feet) above sea level, at Hintertux Glacier near Hintertux, some 480 kilometers (298 miles) west of Vienna, Austria, 27 July 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Ice swimmers gather after they swam in a filled up water kettle in an ice cave inside the Natural Ice Palace, with a height of 3,250 meters (10,663 feet) above sea level, at Hintertux Glacier near Hintertux, some 480 kilometers (298 miles) west of Vienna, Austria, 27 July 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Ice swimmer Johannes swims next to a tourist boat in a filled up water kettle in an ice cave inside the Natural Ice Palace, with a height of 3,250 meters (10,663 feet) above sea level, at Hintertux Glacier near Hintertux, some 480 kilometers (298 miles) west of Vienna, Austria, 28 July 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A thermometer show minus 0.2 degrees Celsius in a filled up water kettle in an ice cave inside the Natural Ice Palace, with a height of 3,250 meters (10,663 feet) above sea level, at Hintertux Glacier near Hintertux, some 480 kilometers (298 miles) west of Vienna, Austria, 27 July 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Ice swimmer Uli prepares to swim in a filled up water kettle in an ice cave inside the Natural Ice Palace, with a height of 3,250 meters (10,663 feet) above sea level, at Hintertux Glacier near Hintertux, some 480 kilometers (298 miles) west of Vienna, Austria, 28 July 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Ice swimmer Josef Koeberl prepares to swim in a filled up water kettle in an ice cave inside the Natural Ice Palace, with a height of 3,250 meters (10,663 feet) above sea level, at Hintertux Glacier near Hintertux, some 480 kilometers (298 miles) west of Vienna, Austria, 28 July 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Ice swimmer Rene swims in a filled up water kettle in an ice cave inside the Natural Ice Palace, with a height of 3,250 meters (10,663 feet) above sea level, at Hintertux Glacier near Hintertux, some 480 kilometers (298 miles) west of Vienna, Austria, 28 July 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Ice swimmers warm up in a glacier creek after they swam in a filled up water kettle in an ice cave inside the Natural Ice Palace, with a height of 3,250 meters (10,663 feet) above sea level, at Hintertux Glacier near Hintertux, some 480 kilometers (298 miles) west of Vienna, Austria, 28 July 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Ice swimmers have eschewed the summer heat of beach resorts to instead brave below-freezing water temperatures in an underground cave system that lies beneath a glacier high in the Austrian Alps, an epa-efe photojournalist reported Wednesday.

The group of 10 swimmers, from Austria, Denmark, Italy, Belgium and the Czech Republic, braced itself for three days of training in the natural tunnels carved into the ice below the Hintertux Glacier Ski Resort in the state of Tyrol.