Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Everton FC in Manchester, Britain, on Aus. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson may not be able to compete in this summer's FIFA World Cup, as his Premier League club Everton announced on Monday he had sustained a knee injury.

Sigurdsson, who joined Everton in 2017 for a club record of 45 million pounds ($62.5 million), was hit in the knee during a Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion but was able to complete the game.