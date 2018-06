Iceland captain Aron Gunnarsson during a press conference after the training session in Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Iceland's national team captain on Friday said that the "Strákarnir okkar" ("Our Boys") squad wanted to pull off a big upset when they face Argentina in their first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance.

Aron Gunnarson said he sought to repeat Iceland's surprising run at the 2016 EURO in France, when the Icelanders managed to reach the quarterfinals before being defeated by the hosts.