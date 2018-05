Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon celebrates the victory after the Italian Cup final soccer match Milan vs Juventus at Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon announced Thursday he would be leaving after 17 years at the Italian club, a long career that has seen him become one of the world's most recognizable faces in the sport.

In an emotional press conference, the legendary keeper said that Saturday's Serie A match against Hellas Verona would mark the end of his career with Juventus.