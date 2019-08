Security guards stand outside the Mercedes Benz Arena during the Mercedez-Benz 125 Years celebration in Shanghai, China, on 15 January 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

The most prestigious basketball tournament in the world will be held this year across the Chinese cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Dongguan, Guangzhou, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Wuhan and Foshan.

The 2019 FIBA World Cup starts on Saturday and runs through 15 September with the world’s best 32 basketball teams coming head to head across iconic stadiums that have hosted Olympic events or international expos.