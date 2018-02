Everton’s Idrissa Gueye (R) and Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson (L) are in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool held at Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain, on Dec. 19, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Premier League club Everton confirmed Tuesday that it has extended the contract of midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye until 2022.

The 28-year-old Senegal international joined Everton from Aston Villa in August 2016 and has appeared in 64 matches, scoring three goals.