Romania's Fed Cup team captain Ilie Nastase argues with an ITF official during the Fed Cup World Group II playoff tie between Romania and Britain in Constanta, Romania, Apr. 22, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/BOGDAN CRISTEL

An independent court of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Wednesday doubled the fine imposed in July on the former captain of the Romanian Federation Cup team to $20,000, but reduced his competition ban by eight months.

Initially, the ITF banned the 71-year-old tennis captain, Ilie Nastase, from entering any competition organized by the federation until January 2019 and suspended him from any official tennis position until 2021, however now the ITF decided to reduce the two penalties by 8 months each.